ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Abilene Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

According to the department, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of NE 14th Street. Police said a 43-year-old victim was transported to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition. A 16-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody.

The department said the investigation is still open. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1212.