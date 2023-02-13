WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There could be a new crime in Kansas – abusing a sports official.

If passed, House Bill 2139 could make it a class B misdemeanor to abuse, including shoving, kicking or spitting, on a sports official in Kansas.

KSN has been told that the bill has advanced out of committee and has a chance at passing because a record number of officials are quitting.

Over the last 10 years, Kansas has lost 1,365 people registered to be an official.

One official says he is back in the game after quitting himself.

“My car got keyed this year after a basketball game [a] couple months ago,” Sports Official and Organizer John Dehan said.

Dehan has officiated for a long time and has seen it all. He just testified in Topeka for the bill that could bring parents, spectators, or anyone threatening an official a potential fine of $1,000 or even jail time.

Dehan said that because of the wild fans, more officials are quitting all the time.

“I thought about quitting last year after my post-season basketball games. I literally left my uniform in a trash can at White Auditorium in Emporia,” Dehan said.

After giving it a few months, Dehan has come back to talk to lawmakers in reference to HB2139.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is watching closely to see what happens with the proposed bill.

“Certainly had games canceled in the State of Kansas, yes, because of lack of officials,” said Jeremy Holaday, KSHSAA’s Assistant Executive Director.

Holaday said that officials are needed in every sport right now. Something long-time officials hope will turn around with or without a new bill to protect officials.

“Hey, this is a problem, and come tomorrow, it’s going to be a problem,” said Dehan.

Now that the bill has advanced out of committee, the next step would be a vote before it could go to the House for consideration.