GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The electricity is out in a large area on the east side of Garden City. Police say the power outage is due to an accident.

The City says the outage affects approximately 500 customers in the Target and Hampton Inn area and around Victor Ornelas.

The outage is also affecting several traffic lights in the area. Police have not released any details about the accident but ask drivers to use caution because the traffic lights are down.

The Garden City Electric Division is aware of the outage and is working to restore power. Click here for the outage map.

Police ask citizens not to call 911 to report power outages.

For immediate notifications directly to your phone, text “Hello” to 855-955-4257 and sign up for text alerts from the City.