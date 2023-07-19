GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An accidental fire significantly damaged a home in Great Bend Tuesday night.

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department, they received a call at 11:20 p.m. for the report of a fire in the 1800 block of Tyler St.

Upon arrival, fire units found a house with smoke coming from the eaves.

“Fire crews began an initial fire attack and were met with heavy smoke, fire, and high heat conditions,” the GBFD said. “Crews were able to make a quick initial attack to extinguish the fire while a search was completed of the residence to ensure everyone was out of the structure.”

According to the GBFD, no one was home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. At this time, the GBFD says it appears to be accidental in nature.

The home has significant fire, heat, smoke and water damage throughout, according to the GBFD.