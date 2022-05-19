TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state of Kansas is taking action to address the baby formula shortage.

Gov. Laura Kelly said her administration is working with state agencies and federal partners on the issue.

In a release, the governor’s office said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has taken a leading role in working with the White House, the National Governors Association, the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Association, and private industry to help coordinate efforts and eliminate red tape.

KDHE has implemented a series of waivers to provide the maximum flexibility in making more infant formula products – including Ready to Feed (RTF) formulas – available to Kansans and has approved additional formula products for use by Kansas WIC families. The agency is also working with the Kansas Department for Children and Families on increased communication efforts to inform the public of possible alternatives.

“KDHE is committed to ensuring infants in Kansas have access to formula,” Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Since February, we have been working to do what is possible, within our authority, to provide relief for Kansans. We urge all impacted families to follow these recommendations and stay up-to-date with information to care for their family’s needs.”

Here are some recommendations for families:

Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they can provide any resources to access formula or for suggestions on an alternative formula to meet their infant’s health needs.

Switch to another brand or type of formula that is available if recommended by the infant’s physician.

Contact their local WIC agency to see if the infant is eligible for WIC benefits.

Contact smaller stores and drugstores that carry formula to see if they have products in stock.

Kansas WIC families should contact their local health department or health agency for assistance in receiving substitute products when needed.

The KDHE strongly discourages the use of toddler formula to feed infants or watering down formula or trying to make infant formula at home.