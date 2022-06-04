(Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff’s Office and City of Dighton)

DIGHTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of vandalism at the Dighton Swimming Pool.

Sometime late Friday into early Saturday, the sheriff’s office says several beer bottles were broken during an after-hours party. The damage was discovered when lifeguards and the pool manager arrived Saturday morning.

The City of Dighton says because there is broken beer bottle glass in the water, the pool must be drained before any cleanup can begin. The city says it could be a week before the pool can reopen.

The sheriff’s office says if you have seen or heard anything, you are asked to contact them. They are asking parents to check social media accounts to see if video of the incident may have been posted.