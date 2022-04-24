LEOTI, Kan. (KSNW) – Weekend storms caused a lot of damage for residents in Leoti.

KSN News talked with a Farm Bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of Saturday morning, she had more than 12 clients filing reports of damage.

Residents were sending in pictures of golf ball-sized hail that had broken windows of cars and houses. Many also reported damage to their farms.

Binns says they’ve had to deal with a situation like this before. She is hoping to help residents as soon as possible.

“Because, like the people with broken windows, they need to get their repairs immediately, and unfortunately, when something like this happens and there is so much damage, every roof cannot be replaced within a week. So, we are here just to make sure our insures our taken care of,” said Binns.

Insurance adjusters should be in that area by Monday.

