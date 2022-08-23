TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of concealed carry weapon applications has declined by over 3,000, according to the Attorney General’s (AG) office.

The AG said in a news release on Tuesday that between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, down from 7,717 the previous year.

A law passed in 2015 allows for Kansans over the age of 21 to conceal and carry a firearm without any kind of license.

The AG’s Office said most Kansans who already have their license are opting to keep it. A total of 15,169 renewal applications were processed in the same time frame.

Currently, over 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.

While it is not required to have a license to carry a firearm in Kansas, where licenses help Kansans most is in reciprocity with other states. Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 states.

