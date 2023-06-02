TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Attorney General Kris Kobach has backed off on threats of a lawsuit against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly over her line-item veto of next year’s state education budget.

Last month, Kelly signed the $6.3 billion education budget for K-12 schools, but only after she vetoed a provision she said would take money away from rural districts with declining enrollment.

Republican leaders said Kelly exceeded her power under the Kansas Constitution when she line-item vetoed individual spending items in budget bills. They called on Kobach to review the move but eventually backed off after deciding a court challenge wouldn’t be worth it.

On Friday, Kelly’s office confirmed Kobach decided not to take the matter to court. A spokeswoman for the Kansas Attorney General’s office said they have decided not to take any action “at this time.”