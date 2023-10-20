HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — AGCO has announced it will be temporarily furloughing up to 900 employees while they “upgrade critical systems” at their site in Hesston.

The company says employees have received information on supplemental pay and retention bonuses they will receive during the temporary furlough.

In a news release, AGCO says the upgrade is part of their continued investment in the Hesston facility that will “ensure long-term productivity.”

The company expects to resume production at the beginning of 2024.