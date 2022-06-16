OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach has endorsed lowering Kansas’ legal drinking age to 18. He promised Wednesday that if he’s elected this year, he will challenge the federal policy preventing the move.

Kobach criticized a 1980s federal law that threatens states with the loss of highway dollars if their drinking ages are below 21. He said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court would now overturn that law.

The issue arose during a debate for GOP attorney general candidates in Overland Park with Kobach, state Sen. Kellie Warren and ex-federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi.

Kobach said if 18-year-olds can go to war, they should have all the rights other citizens enjoy.