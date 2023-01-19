PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Pratt Fire Department says an air fryer malfunction caused a fire at a home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was in the 300 block of Gardner Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to the fire department, a woman placed the air fryer on her glass-top stove and turned it on. The stove was off when the woman said the air fryer caught on fire.

She got her children out of the home safely before calling 911.

The Pratt firefighters arrived and got the fire out quickly. They kept it from spreading beyond the kitchen.

The fire department was not able to release any other information about the air fryer and what may have caused the malfunction.