LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An aircraft was forced to land in a field in western Kansas after losing both of its engines on Saturday.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, they, alongside the Lane County EMS and Lane County Fire, were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. to an aircraft emergency near 96 Highway and Jagger Road, west of Dighton.

Upon arrival at the scene, the LCSO determined that a twin-engine Piper aircraft had lost both of its engines and was forced to land in a field.

The LCSO says the pilot and their two passengers were uninjured and that the plane did not have any significant damage.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.