COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died following a crash in northwest Kansas. It happened on Interstate 70, about 16 miles west of Colby.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi driven by 52-year-old Steven Hull Raley of Alabaster, Alabama, left the road. The patrol said the semi went through the KDOT fence, drove for a quarter-mile, and turned and came back through the KDOT fence. The semi then crossed both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 and came to rest in the ditch.

Raley was taken to Citizens Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing his seatbelt, according to the KHP.