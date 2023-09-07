TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The latest sports betting numbers in Kansas show more than $94 million in settled wagers for the month of August. The Kansas Lottery Commission released the numbers on Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Topeka.

Net revenue topped $4.8 million, yielding $480,000 for the state’s 10% cut. As far as numbers for this month, lottery officials say, “anything’s possible” as the NFL season kicks off. The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

“For this upcoming season, I think all bets are off, as they say, with regard to how well the Chiefs are going to do in terms of sports wagering,” said Stephen Durrell, executive director for the Kansas Lottery. “Everybody’s excited about their season. We hope that they’re going to hopefully get to another Super Bowl.”

It comes after a record-breaking year for sports betting in Kansas. The state saw more than $1.5 billion in bets in its first fiscal year, bringing in about $6 million for the state.

“The state was estimated to bring in about $1.8 million in the first fiscal year, and we brought in a little less than six,” Durrell said.

Numbers for July and August bring the tally to more than $1.8 billion in settled wagers. The state’s revenue now sits at more than $7 million from sports betting since September.

Kansas had an impressive sports season this past year. Officials say college and pro sports contributed to an uptick in settled wagers, which drove up revenue.

However, the discussion over the Lottery’s budget and the upward trend in revenue is also stirring questions, like what could happen if sports betting becomes legal in Missouri? Kansas’ neighboring state has yet to pass legislation.

“There’s clearly some folks that come over from the Missouri side to the Kansas side to place wagers. We just don’t know what kind of impact that would have if Missouri’s able to pass it,” Durrell said. “Whether they get to it this year or not will remain to be seen.”

The state also saw an uptick in calls for gambling problem calls in its first year.

If you need help, the Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling (KCPG) said treatment is provided at no cost to problem gamblers, family members, and concerned others who reside in Kansas.

For help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-522-4700.—