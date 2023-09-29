WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hospitalized on Thursday night after what Hays authorities believe was arson.

A news release says just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a report of a fire in an apartment complex in the 500 block of E. 8th St. in Hays.

Crews arrived and found smoke and flames coming from the apartment and deployed an attack line to extinguish the fire. Damage was limited to the original apartment.

Several occupants were treated on scene, while one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set. An investigation is ongoing.