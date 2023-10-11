JOHNSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The alleged suspect in a double shooting in western Kansas Monday night has been arrested.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 10:48 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 100 block of N. Elm St., in Johnson, Kansas.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found two victims, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

The SCSO says they were transported by Stanton County EMS in stable condition to a county hospital.

The suspect, identified by the SCSO as a man from Johnson, was arrested without incident at 11:26 p.m. in the 400 block of South Lake.

An investigation is ongoing.