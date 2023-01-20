WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Gas, Kansas, in the early-morning hours Friday damaged two houses and injured three adults.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, an Iola man was driving a pickup truck east on Kansas Highway 54. Another vehicle, a minivan driven by a La Harpe, Kansas, woman, was in the center lane, turning left.

Troopers say the woman hit the truck on the driver’s side of the pickup truck, which caused it to exit the road and hit a house.

A Facebook post on Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy’s account says seven people were involved in the crash, and two houses were damaged. Both vehicles were destroyed.

(Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff)

(Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff)

(Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff)

(Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff)

There were five people in the minivan, including two juveniles. The driver received minor injuries, while the Crash Log says the other two adults in the vehicle were not injured. The KHP did not provide any information on the status of the two juveniles.

There were two inside the pickup. Both people were injured.

The crash was worked by multiple agencies, including the Humboldt Police Department, Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola Fire Department, Kansas Gas Service, and Kansas Department of Transportation.

Tina’s Place, a local restaurant, provided hot coffee after medical needs were addressed, according to the Facebook post.