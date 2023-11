WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Amber Alert issued for a child in Kansas has been canceled after they were found safe and the suspects have been arrested.

According to the Kansas AMBER Alert, at 5:40 p.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified that the child was found safe in Butler County.

The KBI says they would like to thank the public and law enforcement for their diligent response to this child abduction.

KSN has removed any identifying information to protect the child.