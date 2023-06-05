UPDATE: All four missing children have been located and the suspect is in custody.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are looking for four children missing from the Topeka area in an amber alert.
An amber alert is active for four missing children, according to the Topeka Police Department (TPD). At 10:34 a.m., police say Au’Vae Riley, Da”avien Riley JR, Ty’rell Riley and Aunila Riley were taken by their mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas. Statements to the father of the children from the mother indicate the children are in imminent danger.
The TPD say the suspect left from 2105 SE Swygart in Topeka and is traveling in an unknown direction in a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a Kansas temporary license plate number C953627.
- Name: Au’ Vae Riley
- Height: 4 feet 10 inches
- Weight: 90
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Age: 12 years
- Gender: Female
- Description: Unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605
- Name: Da’Avien Riley Jr
- Height: 4 feet 6 inches
- Weight: 70
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Age: 10 years
- Gender: Male
- Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605
- Name: Tyrell Riley
- Height: 4 feet 4 inches
- Weight: 70
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Age: 7 years
- Gender: Male
- Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605
- Name: Aunila Riley
- Height: 3 feet inches
- Weight: 40
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Age: 5 years
- Gender: Female
- Description: unknown clothing description Last Seen: 2105 SE Swygart, Topeka, KS 66605
- Suspect description:
- Name: Dontresha Sabree Thomas
- Height: 5 feet 1 inches
- Weight: 110
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Age: 30 years
- Gender: Female
- Description: Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts
- Suspect vehicle description:
- License: C953627
- Make: GMC
- Model: Acadia
- Color: Silver
- Year: ~2009
- Description: Vehicle has a temporary Kansas tag. One of the exhaust pipes is hanging low. The windshield is cracked. Vehicle has a temporary KS tag. Has a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911 or the TPD at 785-368-9200. You can also call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.