KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A man accused of triggering an Amber Alert after taking his two young daughters from a homicide scene surrendered to police.

Kansas City police said Jordan Owsley turned himself in to police Monday morning.

Investigators have not released any additional information about where Owsley had been over the past 16 hours.

Detectives said Owsley is a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide. Officers responded to the crime scene near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victim of the homicide as 38-year-old Marvin Williams.

Several hours later, the Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Owsley’s two daughters. Detectives said Owsley took the girls with him when he left the scene of the homicide before police arrived.

The girls were found safe Sunday evening at a relative’s home.