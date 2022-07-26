WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A statue of Amelia Earhart, the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history, will be dedicated on Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. CT in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

Earhart was one of the world’s most celebrated aviators and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Born and raised in Atchison, Earhart received her pilot license in 1923 and subsequently championed the advancement of women in aviation. She was declared lost at sea when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

The statue of Amelia Earhart will represent the State of Kansas in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Congressional leaders from Kansas will attend along with Gov. Laura Kelly. KSN News will have more coverage of the event on Wednesday online and on air.