WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A statue of Amelia Earhart, the most famous woman in aviation and in Kansas history, will soon be placed in the U.S. Capitol.

The ceremony will occur next month on July 27, U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced.

Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She called Atchison home.

Her statue will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a bronze beacon representing Kansas.

The National Statuary Hall Collection consists of 100 statues – two contributed by each state. The statues are placed throughout the U.S. Capitol. Earhart will be the 10th woman represented in the statues.