WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Red Cross has shared the following tips for staying safe in winter weather:

Stay safe and warm at home

Use care with space heaters and fireplaces to prevent fires. Keep anything that

could catch fire at least 3 feet (1 meter) from the heat!

could catch fire at least 3 feet (1 meter) from the heat! Avoid using candles because of the fire risk. Use battery-powered lights and

flashlights instead.

flashlights instead. Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning is common during

power outages when people use other means to heat and cook. You can prevent

carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators, grills, and camp stoves outdoors and away from

windows. Carbon monoxide kills. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air

right away – do not delay.

power outages when people use other means to heat and cook. You can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and home fires, never heat your home with

a cooking oven or stove.

Ace fast if you see signs of frostbite or hypothermia

Frostbite is when a part of your body freezes. Your nose, ears, cheeks, chin,

fingers, and toes often are the first affected. People may experience pain,

numbness, and a change of skin color. What to do for frostbite: Move to a warm place. Warm the affected area

gently by soaking in warm water (NOT hot) until the skin appears normal and

feels warm. Seek emergency medical care.

fingers, and toes often are the first affected. People may experience pain, numbness, and a change of skin color. Hypothermia can kill you. It occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can

produce heat. This causes a dangerously low body temperature. Older adults,

babies, children, and people with certain health conditions are more at risk. Shivering is one of the first signs of hypothermia; other signs include

confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech. What to do for hypothermia: Seek emergency medical care right away. Move

to a warm place. Remove any wet clothing and warm the body slowly.

produce heat. This causes a dangerously low body temperature. Older adults, babies, children, and people with certain health conditions are more at risk.

Driving in winter conditions

Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary.

Bring enough of the following for each person:

o Blankets or sleeping bag

o Rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks, and wool hats

o Newspapers for insulation

o Plastic bags for sanitation

o Canned fruit, nuts, and high energy snacks

o Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water

o Blankets or sleeping bag o Rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks, and wool hats o Newspapers for insulation o Plastic bags for sanitation o Canned fruit, nuts, and high energy snacks o Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water Bring your cell phone and make sure the battery is charged.

Plan to travel during daylight and, if possible, take another person with you.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

Before leaving, check the weather reports for all areas you will be passing through.

Watch out for sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and dense fog.

If you are stranded

Stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for

assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards (91 meters).