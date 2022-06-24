ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, June 21, America’s youngest lawyer from Ulysses, Kansas, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and received a special award.

During this episode, Braxton Moral, 20, told Kelly Clarkson about when he found out that he passed his bar exam from Washburn Law School.

Click here to watch Moral appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Transcript:

Who is speaking What did they say Kelly Clarkson This is what I’m liking: #What I’m Liking Let me introduce you to Braxton: At 20 years old, he just became our country’s youngest lawyer. He’s already lived an extraordinary life. At 10, he was taking college courses. Through middle and high school, he was also working toward his Bachelor’s at Harvard, so we were on a similar track. In fact, he’s the only student in the university’s history to graduate high school and Harvard simultaneously … What? He went on to graduate law school two years later, and earlier this year, he passed the Bar, no big deal. We have Braxton on the line right now watching from KSNW Wichita . *Braxton appears on a TV screen via video chat* What’s up Braxton? Braxton Moral Hi, how are you? Kelly I’m not as awesome as you, but like you’re — congratulations! You’re just extraordinary! So, where were you when you found out that you passed the Bar? Braxton So, we’d actually just entered a movie theater. Scrolling through social media, saw one of my friends got their scores, figured my score’s probably in as well, started to panic, found out I passed, my parents were ecstatic, and we saw the movie. *Casually moves the cat that climbed up on the table in front of him off-screen* Kelly And we saw — and we watched the movie! I love it! I love — you’re casual — you moved your cat, like, so effortlessly, that was nice work. So are you working yet? Braxton I haven’t decided on a law firm or anything yet. I had an externship with the local county/city attorney. You have to kind of be more than one thing out here ’cause it’s so desolate. You know, tried a few people for traffic infractions, I got ’em. I mean, they were on camera, but that’s beside the point, I still got ’em. And I’m keepin’ our city safer. That’s my interest; trials, litigation, that sort of thing. Kelly Oh my God. You are — you’re such an amazing young man. Thank you so much, Braxton and congratulations again. I’m liking your post right now. And that’s not all. Our season-long partner, Pilot Pen, makers of G-2 the go-to pen of The Kelly Clarkson Show, want to honor ultimate overachievers just like you sir, so they’re — I don’t know if anyone is like you, but sure. So they’re gonna be writing you a check for $1,000, how’s that sound? Braxton *Places his hands over his heart* Thank you. Kelly Oh my gosh, good luck in life! You are super blessed, man! Hard worker! Courtesy: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Moral began showing his capacity for knowledge at a very early age. He was already taking a few classes above his grade level in the first, second, and third grade. As he progressed through grade school, his parents began looking for ways to keep his mind growing at a fast rate.

By sixth grade, he knew he wanted to try something new. As a result, he began taking college classes at the age of 11 at Fort Hays State University. Shortly after, his family discovered an extension program for special students at Harvard. He then went on to graduate from high school and Harvard less than two weeks later at age 17 and graduate from Washburn all before his 20th birthday.

KSN spoke with Moral back in November of 2021 about what his plans for the future were.

Back then, Moral said he believed that politics would be in his future. At the time, he had just finished up an internship for the Haskell County prosecutor. He hopes to move into local politics or, perhaps a run at state office. His dream goal? To become president of the United States.

“The President is the ultimate aspiration for anybody who’s interested in government, so of course, that’s something I would be incredibly interested in,” said Braxton in November 2021. “I haven’t given it any thought, but I know exactly the day that I become eligible.”

Ultimately, Moral wants to find a way to move politics beyond making laws and doing right for the people of Kansas.

