SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hot temperatures make it harder for firefighters to stay hydrated.

The South Hutchinson Fire Department received nearly 100 24-packs of water through an Anheuser-Busch Grant to supply emergency responders with water.

“Firefighters are putting everything they have into it, and just having something to drink or having something nice and cool to drink kind of helps to stabilize them, and it’s for the safety and health of the firefighters,” said Assistant Fire Chief.

The SHFD will be sharing the water with Reno County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Each department will get 240 cans of water.