INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Animals trapped in a southeast Kansas house fire were safely rescued Wednesday.

According to the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department, they received a call around 9:35 a.m. for the report of a house fire in the 600 block of S. 1st St in Independence.

Upon arrival, the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department reported seeing heavy fire coming out of windows to the house. It was also reported that animals were trapped inside.

Courtesy: Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department

The Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department says firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 45 minutes. Firefighters from Independence Rural and Dearing Rural Fire were able to assist.

“Animals were rescued from the structure,” the Independence Rural and Dearing Rural Fire said. “One Firefighter suffered minor injuries.”

The Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department did not say what type of animals or how many were rescued.

The house is significantly damaged and will be considered a total loss, according to the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.