DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — People in Dodge City can now buy liquor on Sundays. The City Commission passed the ordinance allowing Sunday liquor sales on July 5, but it did not go into effect until Sunday.

After the Commission approved the ordinance, the City had to wait 60 days to see if anyone would protest it. Since no petition was filed against it during the 60 days, Sunday liquor sales became legal on Sept. 18. The ordinance includes both liquor and cereal malt beverages. Easter Sunday is excluded.

On Monday, the Commission approved an ordinance expanding the hours stores can sell liquor and cereal malt beverages. The new hours are consistent with Kansas statute.

The hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Sunday. On Sunday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.