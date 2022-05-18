LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Several occupants at a Larned hotel were able to escape a fire early Wednesday.

Larned Fire Chief Leonard Herrman says the fire started at the Rodeway Inn around 12:30 a.m. He said crews saw flames coming from the roof vents on the south side of the building. Mutual aid was requested from Great Bend for an aerial unit to fight the flames.

Several rooms at the hotel were occupied, and luckily everyone made it out safely.

Herrman said the fire was contained in the attic area with smoke and water damage to several rooms.

He said the cause of the fire is suspected to be a lightning strike.

The Larned Chamber of Commerce said the hotel is without power and cannot change, reserve, or cancel reservations. The chamber said the Townsman Inn is working with the Rodeway Inn to make some reservations. The number for the hotel is 620-285-3114. The Rodeway Inn’s parent company, Choice Hotels, can be contacted at 877-424-6423 for assistance.