WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is making it easier to apply for college in Kansas by removing application fees on Nov. 7, 8 and 9.

The Kansas Board of Regents says those three days will mark Kansas’ first-ever statewide free college application period.

During those days, Kansas residents may apply for undergraduate admissions at any of the state’s public universities, community colleges or technical colleges, as well as Kansas’ independent colleges, with no application fee.

“The Apply Free Days initiative is part of the Board’s effort to remove barriers to application and entry for Kansans, making our higher education system more affordable and accessible for all,” Jon Rolph, KBOR chair, said in a news release. “Kansas colleges and universities offer a wide range of program options that help students meet their career goals. I encourage all prospective students to submit an application during the Apply Free Days.”

KBOR hopes the Apply Free Days will increase interest in higher education. It says the number of Kansans going to college has declined in the last 10 years. As of 2021, only 59.5% of high school graduates chose a college, university or certificate program.

Students do not have to wait to start the application process. They can begin the application and save it, then submit it on Nov. 7, 8, or 9 to avoid the application fee. The Apply Free Days are for any Kansas resident seeking a certificate, 2-year, or 4-year degree. It is also open to returning and transfer students but not graduate program applicants.

For students using the Common App to apply for KU, K-State or WSU, you must contact the university admission department to find out how to waive the application fee on Nov. 7-9.

Some Kansas colleges and universities do not have application fees. Applying to the state’s 19 community colleges is free every day. Pittsburg State and Washburn also do not have application fees. Many private colleges and universities also do not charge to apply.

KBOR says all of its Kansas colleges and universities have application fee waivers for people struggling to pay the fees. The waiver is available throughout the year.

Students and parents who want to explore the cost of various degrees and the expected earnings after getting the degree can visit KSDegreeStats.org.