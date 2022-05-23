FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kyle Deaver is a third-generation farmer south of Garden City in Finney County. He says this rain is nice, but it’s a little late for some.

“It’s too late to save the wheat,” said Deaver. “Dryland wheat is basically done, and it didn’t get enough rain for it.”

Deaver says this drought reminds him of similar ones in the past, “Like in 2011, and maybe some before then. I’m having to plant milo now just a little bit early just because we got a shot of rain.”

While he’s hopeful for the incoming rain, he says what farmers really need to see is more consistent rainfall.

“It would’ve been really handy if they were in April,” Deaver added. “Then everything would have come in on time, wouldn’t have to run irrigation or anything, would’ve worked out real slick, but just lucky to get what we got.”

He explained that having this drought is one thing, but when you add on the current price of fertilizer, fuel, and other needs, it’s a difficult time for many in agriculture.