GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 71-year-old Arizona man is dead following a crash on Interstate 70 in Gove County on Saturday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford F-250 was westbound on I-70 when it entered the median, then overcorrected, crossing the westbound lanes. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on its side in the ditch.

The victim was identified as Charles D. Groshong of Page, Arizona.

The KHP says the victim was wearing a seatbelt.