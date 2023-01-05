ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City High School teacher is accused of sexual battery.

The incident was first reported on Dec. 15 at the high school. Arkansas City police say they were called to the school, where they spoke to an 18-year-old woman.

She reported to the administration and later to the police that a 38-year-old Jacob Sumpter, a teacher. touched her inappropriately and without her consent. Arkansas City Police completed their investigation and turned the case over to the Cowley County Attorney’s Office.

Sumpter has been charged with sexual battery. His first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. in the Arkansas City District Court.

The school district issued the following response to KSN:

USD 470 administration has been notified that Jacob Sumpter, Arkansas City High School Agriculture Education Teacher, has been charged with sexual battery. These charges come following a recent investigation into improper conduct allegations made by a student.

At this time, Mr. Sumpter remains on paid administrative leave. A long-term substitute teacher has been assigned and students will get to continue their classes as planned.

While we have been shocked and devastated by this situation, we remain dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for our students. Their safety and well-being are our top priority.