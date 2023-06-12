ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City teen is recovering after they were struck by a car Saturday.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at Highland Drive and Radio Lane on the Arkansas City’s northeast side. Police say the teen reportedly ran a stop sign as he rode south and was struck by an eastbound car.

The driver told police that they were unable to stop in time to avoid the accident. The 14-year-old boy on the bike was taken by EMS to South Central Kansas Medical Center and later transferred to a Wichita hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to police.

Arkansas City Police says they interviewed several witnesses and passersby at the scene but ask anyone who may have witnessed exactly what happened to contact them at 620-441-4547.