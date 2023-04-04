ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Parents know how difficult it can be to find day care openings in Kansas. That’s why one Arkansas City company has decided to build a day care.

Creekstone Farms is building a child care center next to its headquarters at 604 Goff Industrial Park Road. The premium meat company has about 1,200 employees. It says the 20,000-square-foot day care will be able to take in more than 100 children when it opens this fall.

The company is paying $3.5 million for the center. Employees who use the center for their children will pay a monthly fee.

The day care will be a subsidiary of Creekstone Farms but will be its own entity known as Walnut Valley Learning Center LLC.

Creekstone Farms says this is part of its commitment to provide workers with additional amenities and benefits. For example, it has increased wages by 33% over the last few years, offered updated employee break areas and lunchrooms and expanded hot food service.

“Creekstone Farms Premium Beef sees the value in growing together with the local community,” Kei Kada, Creekstone Farms president and CEO, said in a news release. “We hope this new project will be a great success and become an example of best solutions for the community.”

A spokesperson said the child care center is expected to have a huge impact on the entire Arkansas City community.