ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department took over for the Newkirk Fire Department/EMS after one of their ambulances hit a deer early Saturday morning.

“Continue to use caution when driving, especially at night because deer are still moving about and are on the roadways,” the Newkirk Fire Department/EMS said.

Courtesy: Newkirk Fire Department/EMS

The Newkirk Fire Department/EMS says they, unfortunately, encountered one of those deers around 4:30 a.m. while en route to a hospital with a patient in Kansas.

According to the Newkirk Fire Department/EMS, the patient and the ambulance crew were unharmed in the accident.

“Sad to say, though, the deer did not make it,” the Newkirk Fire Department/EMS said.

The Newkirk Fire Department/EMS shared their appreciation to the Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department, as they were able to take their patient the rest of the way to the hospital since their ambulance was not drivable.