ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Chief of Police of Arkansas City has announced his retirement.

Chief Eric Burr will step down on Jan. 1. Burr has been with the department since 1996 after graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Burr was promoted to Chief in 2021 after previously serving as the Support Services Captain. Captain Jim Holloway will be promoted to interim chief on Jan. 1 and will serve in that role until a permanent chief is chosen.

“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Arkansas City,” says Chief Burr in a news release from the city. “I have worked with many great people in Arkansas City and Cowley County. I am also grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such dedicated and professional colleagues. As I retire, I carry with me the memories of the incredible journey we undertook together.”

Arkansas City says the public is invited to attend the chief’s final “Coffee with a Cop” event on Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Burford Theatre Arts, at 118 S. Summit St.