WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a fiery crash in Dickinson County.

It happened Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on U.S. 77, about two miles north of Herington.

The KHP says a Ford F250, driven by Jerri G. Garrett, steered left of center and entered the ditch. The truck continued through a pasture and came to rest in a creek bed, where it caught fire.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene.