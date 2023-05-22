Jason Latham’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Salina Police Department. (Courtesy: Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police say two men are in jail for the death of a man whose body was discovered May 8 in a wooded area on the city’s north side.

Forty-year-old Jason Latham’s death has been ruled a homicide. A 36-year-old man was arrested on May 15 and awaits formal charges of first-degree murder.

A second suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on May 19 for gun-related charges and an outstanding warrant. He is also awaiting a formal charge of first-degree murder; aiding and abetting.

KSN News will not identify either suspect until they have been formally charged in the case.

Captain Gary Hanus said the case is going to the Saline County Attorney this afternoon. Hanus said both are scheduled to have their first appearance Tuesday morning.