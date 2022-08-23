GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Fire Department is investigating an arson at a house. The fire happened on Aug. 18, around 5:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of A. St.

Fire crews arrived, and the Garden City Police Department already had the fire extinguished.

Firefighters began investigating around the house and noticed a strong smell of accelerant. Another investigator was called and identified possible ignitable liquid trails and burn marks on the home’s exterior siding.

A state investigator and accelerant K-9 were requested from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in the case.

No injuries were reported in the fire.