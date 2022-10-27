ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Some parents in Ashland in southwest Kansas contacted KSN News on Tuesday about what they claimed was a threat against students.

The parents told us that a boy had made a hit list of students to kill. One of the parents was more specific, saying that a junior high student made the threat on Snapchat and that the threat also mentioned detonating an explosive device.

Each of the parents expressed great concern and said the school was not providing answers or communicating with parents.

KSN News reached out to USD 220 Ashland on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the school district sent us a statement from Paula Rice, the USD 220 superintendent and the principal of Ashland Junior-Senior High School.

She said the school district investigated and notified law enforcement. However, Rice said they found “no credible threat.”

This is her complete statement:

On October 12, school administration received notification from a parent at approximately 8:30 pm about a statement made by a student while at school. The student’s comment could not be verified by staff, and it was not reported to the classroom teacher or administration during the school day. Upon notification of the statement, a full investigation was launched and law enforcement was notified. The school found no credible threat as a result of that investigation. However, we take every incident seriously and have handled the situation accordingly. We remain vigilant and are working to provide additional training and resources to our students, staff and community. We wish to thank our local law enforcement officers for their quick response and approach to this incident.” Paula Rice, USD 220 superintendent, junior-senior high school principal