ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ashland School District has canceled school on Thursday, Dec. 8, due to a high number of illnesses among its students and staff.

The district is also canceling all school-sponsored activities and practices, and all buildings will be closed.

The junior high basketball game scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled. A new date has not yet been set.

“We anticipate still playing High School basketball on Friday,” says the district. “We will let you know if there are any changes to that,

The FFA Four Seasons delivery has also been postponed until Thursday, Dec. 15.

“Symptoms being reported to us include high fever, cough, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, weakness, and headache,” the district says. “We implemented additional sanitization measures earlier this week and will continue to do so. We appreciate your assistance with helping to promote healthy hygiene habits such as frequent hand washing, sneezing and coughing into your elbow, and drinking lots of water. Thank you for your help and understanding. Get some rest and feel better Bluejay Nation!”