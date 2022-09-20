WICHITA, Kan. (KSW) — Over 30 presidents of independent and community colleges in Kansas met on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to sign a universal articulation agreement.

30 presidents of independent and community colleges in Kansas met on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to sign a universal articulation agreement (KSN Photo)

Once the global transfer and course articulation agreement are both officially signed, student transfer opportunities in Kansas will expand.

According to a Facebook post from the Kansas Independent College Association and Foundation (KICA), “After the implementation of the agreement, any student awarded an Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) from a Kansas Community College shall be deemed as having fulfilled the general education requirements of their choice of any Kansas Independent Institution.”

“It comes down to serving students,” said Matt Lindsey, president of the Kansas Independent College Association. “We are making sure that every student has a choice. Every student who wants to transfer from a community college to a private college in Kansas can do so without losing credits, without losing time, and thus graduating on time and affordably.”

The KICA states that today, more than half of Kansas college students attend one of Kansas’ 19 community colleges or one of the 20 independent institutions.

“Not only will their four-year baccalaureate degree be less expensive, but it will also allow them to finish in a more timely manner and to get out into the workforce and meet the desperate needs of Kansas businesses,” said Kansas Association of Community College’s Executive Director Heather Morgan.