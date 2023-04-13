FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KNSW) — At least three people were injured in a crash in Finney County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after noon, a 48-year-old man from Plymell was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Parallel Road.

A 28-year-old man from Plains was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on U.S. Highway 83. With him was a 47-year-old woman, also from Plains, and a juvenile.

The KHP says the man driving the Silverado stopped at the stop sign before entering the intersection at U-83. He failed to yield to the Grand Prix and hit it on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to a rest facing north on U-83.

According to the KHP, the man driving the Silverado was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of his suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Grand Prix was taken with suspected minor injuries to a hospital. His passenger was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries. The state of the juvenile is unknown, as the KHP protects juveniles’ data.