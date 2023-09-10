ATCHISON, Kan. — One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Atchison, Kan. on Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred after a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was headed westbound on U.S. 59 and crossed the center of the roadway.

The vehicle began to skid and slide before striking a fixed object. The car then came to a rest facing east it’s on wheels.

There was only one person in the vehicle. He died from his injuries at scene.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ryan Roper from Atchison.