ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in Atchison will be able to register and vote in the Kansas primary on August 2, after some were originally told they’d be out of luck.

Kansans have until July 12 to register to vote in the primary. However, the deadline to register to vote in Atchison was pushed up to June 23 because of a special election in Atchison.

WDAF-TV reported Thursday evening that due to Kansas election laws, the city of Atchison said voter registration closed weeks before the state’s deadline.

Some voters were upset by the decision because the deadline to register was a day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Voters will decide in the August primary how the decision will impact Kansas.

The ACLU of Kansas announced it threatened a lawsuit over the issue and Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips reversed her previous decision.

Individuals who wish to vote in Atchison on August 2 can and should submit their registration before Tuesday, July 12, and the county clerk will accept it and process it.

“In this crucial and historic of an election, it would have been an egregious violation of these voters’ rights for an election official to prevent voters from registering up until the deadline as provided by the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA),” Sharon Brett, Legal Director for the ACLU of Kansas, said.

The ACLU said Phillips’ office will reach out to everyone who tried to register as a new voter and ask them to return to register, or that their registration form will be processed.

The group asks voters who have issues registering to vote, or actually voting to call the ACLU’s voter hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE and report the issues.