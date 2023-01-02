ATCHISON, Kan. (WDAF) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in Atchison.

A report filed by the Kansas Highway Patrol shows the driver of a car lost control near North 4th Street and Unity Street shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

According to the report, the 2002 Mini Cooper rolled and ended up in the yard of a home.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Jacey Paris, of Atchison, died of her injuries. The driver of the car suffered injuries and is hospitalized. The report indicates neither wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Two juveniles were also in the car at the time of the crash. Their injuries have not been released due to their ages.