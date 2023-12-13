KANSAS (KSNW) — The Atwood Police Department is warning the public of scam texts.

According to the APD, one of the circulating scam texts claims that you have ordered a vacuum cleaner for $281.92 from Amazon, and to cancel the order, call a specific number.

“Don’t fall for it!” said the APD. “If you do, you will be allowing these scammers to have access to your personal information. Be vigilant!”

The Federal Trade Commission has consumer advice on how to recognize spam text messages.

The FTC says scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information — things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.

According to the FTC, scammers often try to get you to click on links in text messages by promising you something. Scammers might:

promise free prizes, gift cards, or coupons — but they’re not real

offer you a low or no-interest credit card — but there’s no deal and probably no card

promise to help you pay off your student loans — but they won’t

The FTC says scammers also send fake messages that say they have information about your account or a transaction. Scammers might:

say they’ve noticed some suspicious activity on your account — but they haven’t

claim there’s a problem with your payment information — but there isn’t

send you a fake invoice and tell you to contact them if you didn’t authorize the purchase — but it’s a scam

send you a package delivery notification— but it’s fake

“The messages might ask you to give some personal information — like how much money you make, how much you owe, or your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number — to claim your gift or pursue the offer. Or they might tell you to click on a link to learn more about the issue. Some links might take you to a spoofed website that looks real but isn’t. If you log in, the scammers then might steal your username and password,” said the FTC. “Other messages might install harmful malware on your phone that steals your personal or financial information without you realizing it.”

For details on what to do about spam text messages and how to report them, visit the FTC’s website.