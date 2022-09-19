ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the Elk City Hiking Trail in reference to a man, now identified as Cox, who had gone missing while on the trail.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a witness that was with Cox that told them the last time he saw Cox was at mile marker 13 on the trail.

The MCSO says deputies then started searching for Cox. At approximately 7:28 p.m., deputies found him just off the trail’s path.

According to the MCSO, Independence Fire & EMS medics started attending to Cox but ultimately pronounced him dead.

At this time, the MCSO does not suspect found play and suspects that Cox’s death could be heat-related. An investigation is still ongoing.