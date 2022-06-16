SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Ford County are searching for a man’s missing girlfriend and daughter.

They are looking for 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vasquez. Kayla is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. Aalilyah is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a home in Spearville on Wednesday afternoon. The man informed officers the two went missing.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, Ford County Communications at 620-227-4646, KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME, or 911.